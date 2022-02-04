iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,968 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,847 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,786 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $445.84. The company had a trading volume of 258,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,718,479. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $462.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.49. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $373.26 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

