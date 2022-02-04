iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 673,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $53,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13,255,637.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,060,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,451 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 114.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,155,000 after acquiring an additional 707,556 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $47,111,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,998.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 202,372 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,207,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,556,000 after purchasing an additional 59,718 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $75.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

