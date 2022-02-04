James E. Heppelmann Sells 5,000 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $113.63 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.49 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.16 and its 200 day moving average is $123.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

