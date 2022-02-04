Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Central Japan Railway in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Central Japan Railway’s FY2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of CJPRY stock opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. Central Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28.

Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

