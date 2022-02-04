Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $48.39

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.39 and last traded at $48.55, with a volume of 4602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JMPLY shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson Matthey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($37.64) to GBX 2,600 ($34.96) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,600 ($48.40) to GBX 2,800 ($37.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,063.00.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.5656 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 3.56%.

About Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.