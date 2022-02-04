Jump Financial LLC Invests $549,000 in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $13,253,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 25.0% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.37.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $137.94 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $134.70 and a one year high of $451.77. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.73.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $4,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,034,487. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.