Jupiter Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.52 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 45.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 161.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a market cap of $21.70 million and $2.52 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00049611 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.02 or 0.07314977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00053436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,397.40 or 1.00136756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00052442 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006651 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 862,555,091 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

