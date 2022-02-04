Kaizen Financial Strategies Makes New Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 279,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 6,219,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,012 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 29,795 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 269,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 1,230,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $46.43 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $31.78 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The stock has a market cap of $379.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.86.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

