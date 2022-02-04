Kaizen Financial Strategies Purchases New Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $124.65 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $87.86 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

