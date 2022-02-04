Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Short Interest Update

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 4,230,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

Shares of KALA opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of $49.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.35. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,085.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.93%. The business had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.