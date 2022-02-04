Karen Singer Acquires 162,322 Shares of Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Stock

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) major shareholder Karen Singer bought 162,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $292,179.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Karen Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Evolving Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, January 25th, Karen Singer bought 170,218 shares of Evolving Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $314,903.30.

Shares of EVOL stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 million, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.34. Evolving Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $5.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $6.97 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolving Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Evolving Systems by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evolving Systems by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evolving Systems by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Evolving Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

About Evolving Systems

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Evolving Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolving Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.