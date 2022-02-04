Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Short Interest Update

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:KARO opened at $33.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40. Karooooo has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.41 million. Karooooo had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 15.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Karooooo will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Karooooo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Karooooo during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Karooooo during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Karooooo during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Karooooo during the second quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Karooooo by 25.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

