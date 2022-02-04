Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,781,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,491 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,685,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 582,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,816,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,027,000 after acquiring an additional 484,269 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2,581.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 476,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 608,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 314,950 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $9.04 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of -0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.77.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. The business had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

