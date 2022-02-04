Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,319,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,457,000 after purchasing an additional 921,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,056,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081,293 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,431,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372,190 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,998,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,834 shares in the last quarter.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $28.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other VICI Properties news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $124,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,318 shares of company stock valued at $377,861 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

