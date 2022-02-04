KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will report earnings per share of $1.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.56. KB Home reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $10.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $10.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.14 to $12.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

KBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.21.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $5,086,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,639 shares of company stock valued at $13,841,503. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in KB Home by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 67,070 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in KB Home by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $706,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

