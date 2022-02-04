KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will report earnings per share of $1.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.56. KB Home reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $10.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $10.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.14 to $12.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

KBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.21.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $5,086,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,639 shares of company stock valued at $13,841,503. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in KB Home by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 67,070 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in KB Home by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $706,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.