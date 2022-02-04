KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,694 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 133,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after buying an additional 13,875 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth $3,092,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth $2,144,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 52,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XYL opened at $91.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.00. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.67 and a twelve month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 43.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XYL. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.30.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

