KCM Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,886 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares during the period. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,426,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,057 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $179.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,297 shares of company stock valued at $8,070,787. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.12.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

