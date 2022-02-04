KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.28.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

