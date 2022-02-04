KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in PayPal by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in PayPal by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after buying an additional 23,246 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners increased its stake in PayPal by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in PayPal by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 103,256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,097,000 after buying an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $124.30 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $123.85 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.87 and a 200-day moving average of $233.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $146.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.05.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

