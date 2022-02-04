KeyCorp Comments on Alphabet Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $37.34 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2023 earnings at $132.53 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $22.30 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,430.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,358.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,861.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,822.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2,814.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,990.23 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

