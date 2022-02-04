KeyCorp Comments on Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note issued on Sunday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.03.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.74. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $63.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,932,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,092,000 after purchasing an additional 708,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 111,832 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.