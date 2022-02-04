KeyCorp Lowers Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $126.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $162.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.13.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of RPD stock opened at $93.63 on Wednesday. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $72.02 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.03 and a 200-day moving average of $116.43.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $855,080.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,781 shares of company stock worth $2,610,083 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.