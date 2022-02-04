KeyCorp Weighs in on ArcBest Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) – KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for ArcBest in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcBest’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.10.

ArcBest stock opened at $92.84 on Thursday. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $47.23 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.99%.

In other ArcBest news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ArcBest by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ArcBest by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in ArcBest by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at $4,468,000. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

