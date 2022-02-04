Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBAL traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.31. 6,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.13 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. Kimball International has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $14.86.

Get Kimball International alerts:

In other Kimball International news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBAL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kimball International by 88.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 141,858 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimball International in the third quarter valued at $308,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Kimball International by 102.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kimball International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.