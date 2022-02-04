Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.
Shares of NASDAQ:KBAL traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.31. 6,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.13 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. Kimball International has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $14.86.
In other Kimball International news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Kimball International Company Profile
Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.
