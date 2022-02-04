Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $227.12

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $227.12 and last traded at $227.62, with a volume of 47 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $239.70.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KGDEY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingdee International Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Kingdee International Software Group from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $294.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.21.

Kingdee International Software Group Co, Ltd. is an investment holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of enterprise management software products. It operates its business through the following segments: Enterprise Resources Planning, Cloud Services, and Others.

