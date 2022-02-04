Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Kingstone Companies has decreased its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years. Kingstone Companies has a payout ratio of 53.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kingstone Companies to earn $0.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 200.0%.

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.55). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kingstone Companies will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

