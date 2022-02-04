Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Kore Potash (LON:KP2) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) target price on shares of Kore Potash in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Kore Potash alerts:

Shares of KP2 stock opened at GBX 0.95 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Kore Potash has a 12-month low of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 2 ($0.03). The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79.

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. Its flagship property is the 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kore Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kore Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.