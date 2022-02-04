Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2022

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Kore Potash (LON:KP2) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) target price on shares of Kore Potash in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of KP2 stock opened at GBX 0.95 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Kore Potash has a 12-month low of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 2 ($0.03). The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79.

Kore Potash Company Profile

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. Its flagship property is the 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kore Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kore Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.