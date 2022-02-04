Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $800,000 Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,867,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,817,000 after acquiring an additional 222,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,210,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,610,000 after acquiring an additional 123,447 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,066,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,684,000 after acquiring an additional 81,508 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,697,000 after acquiring an additional 273,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,616,000 after acquiring an additional 16,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RHI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

RHI stock opened at $116.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

