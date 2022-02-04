Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 3,828 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $85,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CWT has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $60.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.48. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $72.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

