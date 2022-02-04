Krane Funds Advisors LLC Takes Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,264,000 after acquiring an additional 36,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,390,000 after purchasing an additional 64,725 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 15.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of -0.05. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

