Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Gap Down to $53.00

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.00, but opened at $50.62. Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares last traded at $50.37, with a volume of 3,615 shares traded.
A number of analysts have commented on KLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.26.
In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $3,344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLIC)
Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.
See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.