Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Gap Down to $53.00

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.00, but opened at $50.62. Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares last traded at $50.37, with a volume of 3,615 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on KLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $3,344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

