L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) PT Lowered to $243.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $250.00 to $243.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s current price.

LHX has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

LHX opened at $213.57 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $246.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.74. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

