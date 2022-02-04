Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $120.08 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.23 and a 200-day moving average of $122.34. The company has a market capitalization of $145.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $18,582,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,534 shares of company stock valued at $69,590,472 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays set a $148.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

