Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,451 Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.47% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASPS. Deer Park Road Corp lifted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 3,758,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,416,000 after buying an additional 12,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the third quarter worth $1,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 51.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 39,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter worth $827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

ASPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $10.61 on Friday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The company has a market cap of $168.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.94.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

