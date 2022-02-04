Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the asset manager on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

Lazard has raised its dividend payment by 8.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Lazard has a payout ratio of 38.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lazard to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Lazard has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $53.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.29.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.96 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lazard will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

In related news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

