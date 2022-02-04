Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $51.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LEGN. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Legend Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Legend Biotech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

LEGN stock opened at $40.94 on Monday. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.35.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 387.71% and a negative return on equity of 134.33%. The company had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 2,373.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 26.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.