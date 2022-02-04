LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of LendingClub from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of LendingClub from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.67.

LC stock opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.24 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $113,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $115,408.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,396 shares of company stock worth $481,536 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in LendingClub by 107.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 183.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

