Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lendlease Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Maconochie expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lendlease Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

LLESY stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Lendlease Group has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99.

Lendlease Group is a property and infrastructure development company. It engages in designing, developing, constructing, funding, owning, co-investing or managing property and infrastructure assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Property, Construction, Investment Management, and Infrastructure Development.

