Lennox International Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.20 Per Share (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Lennox International in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.20 EPS.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $294.00 to $258.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.57.

Shares of LII stock opened at $268.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $306.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.67. Lennox International has a one year low of $265.20 and a one year high of $356.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

In other Lennox International news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.51, for a total value of $191,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total transaction of $1,451,479.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,517 shares of company stock worth $3,360,259 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the third quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 36.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in Lennox International by 8.5% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Lennox International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Lennox International during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

