Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.86.

LI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 target price on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target on the stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Shares of Li Auto stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.70. 8,107,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,089,466. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.75 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 209.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Li Auto will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,990,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Li Auto by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,274,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,809 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Li Auto by 72.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Li Auto by 141.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,368,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906,325 shares during the period. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Li Auto by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,651,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,153 shares during the period. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.