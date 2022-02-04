Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.09. 86,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,724. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.31.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.44 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

