Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.69 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to announce sales of $4.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.62 billion. Lincoln National reported sales of $4.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year sales of $18.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.63 billion to $19.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.92 billion to $19.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on LNC shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

NYSE LNC traded up $4.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.55. 2,746,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,150. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.02. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.00.

In related news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

