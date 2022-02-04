Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded up $4.29 on Friday, reaching $71.55. 2,746,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,150. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.92 and a 200-day moving average of $69.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.93.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

