LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $127.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.73.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 74.83% and a negative return on equity of 58.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LiqTech International will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LiqTech International news, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton bought 12,785 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $76,070.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peyton Boswell bought 10,000 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $48,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 95,074 shares of company stock valued at $498,161. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 144,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 407,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 304,188 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,170,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

