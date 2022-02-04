Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 54,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2,546.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,272,000 after buying an additional 206,300 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,306,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $1,177,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $19,949,889 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EW opened at $111.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.28.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

