Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases Shares of 29,090 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 29,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $362,158,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,936 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,153 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,975,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR opened at $70.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

