Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Raises Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $575,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Xylem by 503.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Xylem by 29.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 16.2% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $91.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.00. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.67 and a 1 year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.30.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

