Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 43.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.9% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,768,000 after purchasing an additional 61,230 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 36.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP stock opened at $175.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.17. The firm has a market cap of $242.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.87.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.