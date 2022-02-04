Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp reduced its stake in Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,500 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned approximately 2.33% of Midatech Pharma worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTP. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Midatech Pharma in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Midatech Pharma by 392.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 73,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Midatech Pharma by 4.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTP opened at $1.00 on Friday. Midatech Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $3.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56.

Midatech Pharma Plc is a drug delivery technology company. It is focused on the research and development of medicines for rare cancers, via both in house programmes as well as partnered programmes. The firm’s proprietary platform drug delivery technologies are Q-Sphera platform is a disruptive polymer microsphere technology, which is used for sustained release at the microscale to prolong and control the release of therapeutics over an extended period of time from weeks to months; Midasolve platform is a innovative nanosaccharide technology, which is used to dissolve drugs at the nanoscale so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumors; Midacore platform is a edge gold nanoparticle technology, which is used for targeting sites of disease at the nanoscale ie i.

