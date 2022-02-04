Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Purchases Shares of 5,172 PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its holdings in PROG by 78.4% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 159,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 82.1% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PROG by 349.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PROG by 4,665.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,451,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after buying an additional 1,420,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of PROG by 7.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE PRG opened at $38.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.42. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRG shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens cut shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.
PROG Company Profile
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
