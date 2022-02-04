Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Purchases Shares of 5,172 PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its holdings in PROG by 78.4% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 159,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 82.1% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PROG by 349.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PROG by 4,665.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,451,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after buying an additional 1,420,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of PROG by 7.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PROG alerts:

NYSE PRG opened at $38.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.42. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.38 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRG shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens cut shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.